December 24, 2021 1:47 pm
California School District Investigating Photo of Students With Swastikas on Their Chests

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

School buses, illustrative, Photo: Pixabay.

The Wheatland Union High School District in Yuba County, California, is investigating a social media post showing a group of students with swastikas painted on their chests, Superintendent Nicole Newman stated on Thursday.

“I can confirm that the students in the picture are Wheatland Union High School students,” Newman wrote in a letter to the community. “As a result of that confirmation, my team and I are in close communication with district legal counsel, as we take disciplinary action.”

She said the “severity of the disciplinary action will be guided by the facts yielded by the investigatory process, and the legal parameters we are bound by as a district. … Their actions do not represent who we are as a school district and community.”

Newman, who presides over a school district of 782 students, said she will initiate a “broader community conversation” on how to prevent similar behavior in the future.

Images of the students with the “Nazi swastika hate symbol on their bodies” were shared with KCRA 3, a local NBC affiliate.

