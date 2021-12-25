Israel Orders Pfizer’s New COVID-19 Pill

Saturday, December 25th | 21 Tevet 5782

December 25, 2021 2:45 pm
0

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Paxlovid, a Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pill, is seen manufactured in Ascoli, Italy, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on November 16, 2021. Photo: Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS

Israel has ordered 100,000 units of Pfizer Inc’s anti-viral COVID 19 pill Paxlovid for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness, an Israeli official said on Saturday, confirming a television report.

Channel 12 TV said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed to the deal in a phone conversation with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. There was no immediate confirmation from the company.

The first oral and at-home treatment for COVID-19, Paxlovid was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to data from Pfizer’s clinical trial. Recent lab data suggests the drug retains effectiveness against the Omicron variant, it said.

