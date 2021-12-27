Monday, December 27th | 23 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Bird Flu Kills Thousands of Cranes in Israel’s Worst Wildlife Disaster

Lapid: Israel Will ‘Act Alone’ Against Iran ‘If Necessary’

Israeli Companies Send Nanotechnology Cancer Treatment Experiment to Space Aboard SpaceX

Israel Sees Drop in Severe Cases Amid Latest Covid Outbreak

Iran Oil Exports Focus of Vienna Nuclear Talks, Top Iranian Diplomat Says

Israeli Hospital to Give Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in Trial

Top Russian Outlet Continues to Bash Israeli Gymnast for Defeating Russian Rival in Tokyo Olympics

Seventh Century Synagogue Uncovered in Turkey Was Memorial to Deceased Child

BBC Ranked Third on ‘Global Antisemitism Top Ten List’

Israeli Startup Teaches Farmers How to ‘Speak Plant’ to Mitigate Impact of Climate Change

December 27, 2021 10:40 am
0

Bird Flu Kills Thousands of Cranes in Israel’s Worst Wildlife Disaster

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Cranes gather during the migration season on a foggy morning at Hula Nature Reserve, in northern Israel November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An outbreak of avian flu has killed more than 5,000 migratory cranes in Israel, prompting authorities to declare a popular nature reserve off-limits to visitors and warn of a possible egg shortage as local poultry are culled as a precaution.

“This is the worst blow to wildlife in the country’s history,” Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg tweeted as rangers in hazardous material suits collected carcasses of cranes from the lake of northern Hula Nature Reserve and outlying marshes.

Hundreds of thousands of chickens had been culled, she said.

Israeli media said children who had visited the reserve may have touched a stricken crane and thus contributed to the spread of the flu. Authorities were looking to import eggs from abroad and head off an egg shortage due to the cull, the reports said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.