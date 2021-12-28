‘Fauda’ Releases First Trailer, Photos for Season 4 of Israeli Series Premiering in 2022

Israel’s yes Studios and yes TV released on Tuesday the first trailer for the highly anticipated fourth season of “Fauda,” which is currently in mid-production.

The 10-episode season will introduce new threats — the Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon and Palestinian militants in the West Bank — and new cast members. The new trailer revealed that season four will also take place in areas across Lebanon, Jenin in the West Bank, Brussels and the Israeli city of Ramla.

Series co-creator Lior Raz will return in the lead role as Doron, and the new season will also see returning cast members Itzik Cohen, Rona-Lee Shimon, Idan Amedi, Doron Ben David, Yaacov Zada Daniel and Meirav Shirom. New actors joining the cast include Inbar Lavi (“Lucifer,” “Imposters”) Mark Ivanir (“Away”) Amir Boutrous (“The Crown,” “Aladdin” ) Lucy Ayoub and Loai Noufi (“Tyrant”).

The new season, which began filming in November, is scheduled to air in Israel in mid-2022 and will be afterwards available to stream on Netflix worldwide. “Fauda,” which means “chaos” in Arabic, began streaming on Netflix in 2016. It is now one of Israel’s most popular series’ internationally and the new season will make “Fauda” Israel’s longest running action series.

The series was co-created by Raz and Avi Issacharoff, and is produced by Liat Benasuly and yes TV. Noah Stollman returns to season four as head writer and Omri Givon (“When Heroes Fly”) is directing all episodes.

Watch the first trailer for the fourth season of “Fauda” below.