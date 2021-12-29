Wednesday, December 29th | 25 Tevet 5782

December 29, 2021 8:32 am
Gaza: Israeli Tanks Attack Hamas Outposts in Response to Shooting

avatar by i24 News

Israeli soldiers stand by an artillery unit as it fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza strip, on the Israeli side May 17, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – Israeli tanks on Wednesday attacked military positions of Hamas – the Palestinian militant faction in Gaza – in response to a shooting that left at least three people wounded, including an Israeli citizen.

The shooting transpired Wednesday afternoon at the northern Israel-Gaza border.

According to Israel’s army, the Israeli citizen is a contractor on behalf of Israel’s Defense Ministry who was doing maintenance work on the security barrier around the Gaza Strip.

Those wounded were evacuated to Shifa Hospital, the central medical center in Gaza, where one was said to have severe wounds.

In response, Israeli tanks hit four outposts belonging to Hamas.

Residents of nearby a kibbutz were asked to leave the area.

The sudden emergence of violence comes as Israel announced it was considering easing several restrictions in the Gaza Strip to alleviate the territory’s economic woes and to encourage the population to put pressure on Hamas to maintain calm.

It also comes the day after Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz hosted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in his home.

