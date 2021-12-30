Israeli Defense Ministry Teams Up With Renewable Energy Company to Build 41 Wind Turbines in Golan Heights

JNS.org – The Defense Ministry’s Director-General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Eshel signed an agreement with a subsidiary of an Israeli renewable energy company, Energix Renewable Energies, for the building of 41 wind turbines in the Golan Heights.

In a statement released by the Defense Ministry on Tuesday, it was announced that each turbine would be 200 meters (656 feet) tall, and that they would form “the largest and most advanced built-in Israel” to date.

The project will enable the supply of clean energy to tens of thousands of homes in Israel.

“Promoting green energy initiatives is a national objective, for the defense establishment as well,” said Eshel. “We took calculated risks, out of an enabling perspective, and we invested in the development of technological solutions that will allow the turbines to function in conjunction with the Israel Defense Forces,” he stated.

