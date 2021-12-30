Thursday, December 30th | 26 Tevet 5782

December 30, 2021 8:55 am
Israeli Defense Ministry Teams Up With Renewable Energy Company to Build 41 Wind Turbines in Golan Heights

avatar by JNS.org

Israel’s Ministry of Defense building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Defense Ministry’s Director-General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Eshel signed an agreement with a subsidiary of an Israeli renewable energy company, Energix Renewable Energies, for the building of 41 wind turbines in the Golan Heights.

In a statement released by the Defense Ministry on Tuesday, it was announced that each turbine would be 200 meters (656 feet) tall, and that they would form “the largest and most advanced built-in Israel” to date.

The project will enable the supply of clean energy to tens of thousands of homes in Israel.

“Promoting green energy initiatives is a national objective, for the defense establishment as well,” said Eshel. “We took calculated risks, out of an enabling perspective, and we invested in the development of technological solutions that will allow the turbines to function in conjunction with the Israel Defense Forces,” he stated.

“The agreement that was signed balances out between all of the needs, and is another example of our willingness to strengthen security including through the strengthening of the economy and society,” said Eshel.

Asa Levinger, CEO of the Energix Group, described the agreement as a “significant milestone ahead of receiving a building permit,” and thanked the Defense Ministry for its cooperation in the national effort to meet clean energy production targets.

