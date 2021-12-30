Israel’s First Ambassador to Bahrain Hands Credentials to King Hamad

JNS.org – Eitan Na’eh, Israel’s first ambassador to Bahrain, presented his credentials to King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa at a ceremony Tuesday at the Al-Sakhir Palace.

“It is an honor for me to hand over my credentials to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the king of the country, may God protect him, as the first ambassador of the State of Israel to the Kingdom of Bahrain,” Na’eh wrote in Arabic on Twitter.

Na’eh tweeted a video of the honor guard that greeted the Israeli ambassador as he arrived at the palace.

Israel’s national anthem was played by the Royal Orchestra, reported i24News.