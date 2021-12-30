Thursday, December 30th | 26 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Terror Groups Reject Israel Making Life Easier for Gazans, Preferring War

Journalist Celebrates Palestinian Murderers and Terrorists as Heroes and ‘Martyrs’

British Publisher, Bookseller Pull Children’s Book That Erases Israel From Middle East

Report: Assad Cracking Down on Iranian Activities in Syria

Bahrain Appoints First Ambassador to Damascus in a Decade

Netflix Series Co-Produced by Israel About ISIS Kidnapping Makes List of Top 10 International Shows

The Year Israeli Cyber-Wars Leveled Up

US ‘Very Pleased’ With Meeting in Israel Between Gantz, Abbas

Israeli Communications Minister Announces Plan to Fully Privatize the Israel Post

Israel’s First Ambassador to Bahrain Hands Credentials to King Hamad

December 30, 2021 9:03 am
0

Israel’s First Ambassador to Bahrain Hands Credentials to King Hamad

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meets with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama, Bahrain, September 30, 2021. Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

JNS.org – Eitan Na’eh, Israel’s first ambassador to Bahrain, presented his credentials to King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa at a ceremony Tuesday at the Al-Sakhir Palace.

“It is an honor for me to hand over my credentials to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the king of the country, may God protect him, as the first ambassador of the State of Israel to the Kingdom of Bahrain,” Na’eh wrote in Arabic on Twitter.

Na’eh tweeted a video of the honor guard that greeted the Israeli ambassador as he arrived at the palace.

Israel’s national anthem was played by the Royal Orchestra, reported i24News.

The ceremony came over a year after the signing of the Abraham Accords that established relations between Israel, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and later Morocco, and Sudan.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.