Netflix Series Co-Produced by Israel About ISIS Kidnapping Makes List of Top 10 International Shows

Netflix premiered earlier this month a Norwegian, Hebrew and English language series that has already made the streaming giant’s list of the top 10 most watched television shows around the world.

The first season of “The Girl From Oslo,” which premiered on Netflix on Dec. 19, revolves around the kidnapping of Pia, the daughter of a Norwegian diplomat named Alex, and two Israeli siblings by ISIS terrorists in Egypt’s Sinai Desert. In exchange for their release, the terrorists demand the release of 12 Palestinian prisoners and one Norwegian prisoner.

In an effort to save her daughter, Alex travels to Israel and pleads with her old friend Arik to get involved. The two met during the Oslo Accord talks in 1993 and he now holds a high-ranking government position.

“When her daughter is kidnapped, a Norwegian diplomat travels to the Middle East and takes advantage of her relationship with old friends – and a great secret – to try to free her,” said the official Netflix synopsis of the 10-episode Norwegian and Israeli show, which was previously titled “What Happened in Oslo.” The series’ Norwegian title is “Bortført (“The Abducted”) and its Hebrew title is “Azharat Masa” (“Travel advisory”).

Related coverage Iran Federation Defends Footballer in Row Over ‘Israel Flag’ Jersey i24 News – Iran's football federation threw its weight behind former national team captain Mehdi Mahdavikia Wednesday after facing criticism...

During its first week on Netflix, “The Girl From Oslo” ranked fourth place on the platform’s list of the most watched non-English television shows globally. The series is also in the top 10 in 36 countries, including the United States, Turkey, Australia, Italy and Spain.

One of the show’s lead stars, Israeli actor Amos Tamam (“Srugim”), who is currently recovering from COVID-19, told Israeli news website Mako that he’s thrilled about the show’s success on Netflix.

“It’s wow,” he said. “An inconceivable number, it makes me very happy. It’s almost equal to the news I received that I’m leaving quarantine tomorrow.”

The thriller series is created by Kyrre Holm Johannessen and Ronit Weiss-Berkowitz, and directed by Uri Barbash and Stain Kristiansen. Netflix, Norway’s TV2, and Israel’s HOT are co-producing the show.