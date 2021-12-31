Friday, December 31st | 27 Tevet 5782

Bennett Selects New Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission

December 31, 2021 9:15 am
Bennett Selects New Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, November 21, 2021. Abir Sultan Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett appointed on Wednesday IDF Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Moshe Edri as chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

Edri, 59, currently serves at the Ministry of Defense as both director of special means and director for civil defense, according to a government press statement. He assumed those positions in 2015.

As director for civil defense, Edri has been responsible for coordinating and leading the effort to deal with the coronavirus on a national level.

Edri served for 31 years in the IDF in various senior positions, mainly in the Air Force, and was discharged in 2011 with the rank of brigadier-general. He then served for three and a half years as a senior official with the Atomic Energy Commission.

The appointment will commence in July 2022 following the completion of a transition and approval process, the government release stated.

