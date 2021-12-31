Friday, December 31st | 27 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Desmond Tutu and the Jews

Being Good Is in Our Nature

Should We ‘De-Judaize’ the Curriculum?

Tucson, Arizona Cops Arrest Alleged Synagogue Vandal

France Says Iran’s Space Launch ‘Regrettable’ Amid Nuclear Deal Talks

Attempted Stabbing Attack Thwarted in West Bank

Intel Names 10 Israeli Executives to Senior Global Positions

Report: Since 2015, Hezbollah-Led Drug Network Attempted to Smuggle 600 Million Pills Out of Lebanon

Is the US Headed Towards a Bad Deal With Iran?

Israeli Civilian Who Crossed in Lebanon Weeks Ago Returned in Joint Operation

December 31, 2021 9:19 am
0

Israeli Civilian Who Crossed in Lebanon Weeks Ago Returned in Joint Operation

avatar by JNS.org

An Israeli soldier cleans the cannon of an artillery unit on the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JNS.org – An Israeli civilian who entered Lebanon weeks ago on his own accord was returned on Thursday in a special operation conducted by the Israel Defense Forces, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and other security officials.

The civilian crossed back via the Rosh Hanikra crossing, the IDF said in a statement.

“The incident was handled by Israeli security officials throughout this time,” the statement added.

The Israeli civilian was described as a “young man from the Negev region who apparently entered Lebanese territory voluntarily and consciously. The civilian has been transferred for further questioning by Israeli officials.”

In February, an Israeli young woman who crossed into Syria was returned to Israel, with the help of Russian mediation, following several days of talks. The woman arrived in Israel from Moscow together with Yaron Bloom, Israel’s lead hostage negotiator, according to Channel 12. In July, the Nazareth Magistrates Court sentenced the woman to eight months in prison.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.