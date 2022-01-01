Factbox: Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 286.63 Million, Death Toll at 5,782,999

More than 286.63 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,782,999​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS, CONFIRMED DEATHS PER 10,000 INHABITANTS

United States 826,894 54,134,236 25.31

India 481,080 34,838,804 3.56

Brazil 619,024 22,277,239 29.55

United Kingdom 148,624 12,937,886 22.36

Russia 657,909 10,499,982 45.54

France 123,552 9,740,600 18.45

Turkey 82,326 9,479,288 10

Germany 112,004 7,160,924 13.51

Spain 89,405 6,294,745 19.11

Iran 131,606 6,192,977 16.09

Italy 137,402 6,125,683 22.74

Argentina 117,146 5,606,745 26.33

Colombia 129,901 5,147,039 26.16

Indonesia 144,094 4,262,720 5.38

Poland 97,054 4,108,208 25.56

Mexico 299,285 3,969,686 23.72

Ukraine 95,899 3,667,649 21.49

South Africa 91,145 3,458,286 15.77

Netherlands 20,925 3,132,835 12.14

Philippines 51,504 2,843,979 4.83

Malaysia 31,462 2,758,086 9.98

Czech Republic 36,129 2,475,674 33.99

Peru 202,653 2,292,254 62.11

Thailand 21,698 2,223,435 3.13

Canada 30,280 2,142,310 8.17

Iraq 24,158 2,093,740 6.29

Belgium 28,308 2,089,657 24.76

Romania 58,752 1,808,891 30.18

Chile 39,096 1,804,704 20.87

Japan 18,405 1,733,766 1.45

Vietnam 32,394 1,731,257 3.39

Bangladesh 28,072 1,585,539 1.74

Israel 8,243 1,376,256 9.28

Portugal 18,937 1,358,817 18.41

Sweden 15,310 1,314,784 15.05

Switzerland 11,798 1,307,414 13.86

Serbia 12,714 1,299,339 18.21

Pakistan 28,927 1,295,351 1.36

Austria 13,733 1,278,619 15.53

Hungary 39,186 1,256,415 40.09

Greece 20,784 1,210,853 19.37

Jordan 12,653 1,063,405 12.71

Kazakhstan 13,012 987,866 7.12

Cuba 8,322 966,004 7.34

Morocco 14,849 963,092 4.12

Georgia 13,800 934,741 37.03

Slovakia 16,635 841,733 30.54

Nepal 11,592 828,431 4.13

Ireland 5,912 788,559 12.15

Denmark 3,256 783,702 5.62

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials