Sunday, January 2nd | 1 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Long-Time UK Labour MP Says Party Has Long Way to Go Before Winning Back Jewish Community

Israel Destroys Old Syrian Ammunition Discovered in Secret Golan Heights Bunker

West Bank Hamas Leader to Be Indicted for Praising Palestinian Who Murdered Israeli Man

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets After Rockets From Gaza Explode Off Tel Aviv Coast

Dutch Museum to Display Artifacts From Holocaust Hideout Where Jewish Life Flourished

Iran Powerlifter Defects to Avoid Repping Terrorist Soleimani

Diaspora Minister Calls for Israel to Open Skies

Russia and China’s War on the Past

Bank of Israel Expected to Hold Rates Monday, With Hikes Not Far Off — Reuters Poll

Omicron Could Lead Israel to Herd Immunity, Health Official Says

January 2, 2022 4:20 pm
0

Israel Destroys Old Syrian Ammunition Discovered in Secret Golan Heights Bunker

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

A general view shows the town of Majdal Shams near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israel on Sunday destroyed hundreds of kilograms of Syrian ammunition from the 1967 Six-Day War that was discovered in a bunker in the Golan Heights.

“The explosion was carried out for safety reasons. During the detonation surrounding areas and roads in the Golan Heights were closed off,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The old Syrian military bunker was discovered by the Defense Ministry’s Mine Action Authority in early November, during a project to clear minefields around the area of Mitzpe Gadot. It was filled with ordnance, including mortar shells, pyrotechnic munitions, explosives, and spray grenades — all in original packaging.

Before Israel captured the region from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War, the area where the bunker was found served as a strategic Syrian outpost, also known as Al-Murtafah, which the Syrian army used to fire at Israeli communities.

Related coverage

January 2, 2022 3:58 pm
0

West Bank Hamas Leader to Be Indicted for Praising Palestinian Who Murdered Israeli Man

A top Hamas official in the West Bank is set to be indicted for inciting terrorism and membership in a...

Today, Mizpe Gadot hosts a memorial for the fallen soldiers of the Israeli military’s Alexandroni 3rd Brigade, the first that broke through the Syrian lines. Sunday’s detonation is the final in an effort to clear mines in the Mitzpe Gadot area, which should allow thousands of visitors to safely return, the Defense Ministry said.

Since it was established in 2011, the Mine Action Authority has cleared tens of thousands of mines scattered across Israel, including in areas around the Dead Sea, the Arava, Eilat, the Beit She’an Valley, and Majdal Shams and Had Nes in northern Israel. The cleared areas are then used as parks, nature reserves, agricultural land, and for other purposes.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.