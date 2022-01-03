Iranian News Agency Launches Hebrew-Language Site on Second Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination

Iran’s news agency Tasnim on Monday officially launched a Hebrew-language website to coincide with the second anniversary of the assassination of Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani by the United States.

The semi-official news agency stated that the new site was created because of the “strategic importance that the issue of Palestine has for the Islamic Republic of Iran and for Muslims across the world,” and to counter what it called “massive and systematic censorship” of news about the “Zionist regime” in the media.

“The undeniable reality is that not only have the people of the world been deprived of receiving the news about the whole truth about the occupied Palestine and the Zionist crimes, but the reports that are fed even to the residents of the occupied territories are being extensively manipulated and managed,” Majid Qolizadeh, CEO of Tasnim, said in a statement.

The aim of the site is to feed Hebrew speakers with “true and authentic news of what is happening inside the occupied territories and other parts of the world, particularly in the West Asia region,” according to Qolizadeh.

As Iran and allied groups allied in Iraq have been holding events to honor Soleimani, President of the Islamic Republic Ebrahim Raisi threatened revenge against former US President Donald Trump if he was not brought to “trial” for the targeted killing. The Iranian terror mastermind, who was the architect of Tehran’s strategy for regional domination via its regional proxies and military involvement in the Syrian civil war, was assassinated in Iraq in a drone strike two years ago.

Separately, Israel’s Jerusalem Post newspaper said Monday its website had been hacked, with its home screen temporarily replaced by a banner depicting a projectile blowing up Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility and the text, “We are close to you where you do not think about it.”