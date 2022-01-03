Israel Police Counter-Terrorism Unit to Be Renamed, Receive $3 Million Upgrade

JNS.org – The Israeli government on Sunday approved a proposal to upgrade the Police Counter-Terrorism Unit and rename it the Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit, according to an official statement.

The goal of the move, which was initiated by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, is to enhance the unit by reinforcing its combat abilities, increasing its manpower and upgrading its operational proficiency, with an emphasis on weaponry and training infrastructure, the statement said.

To this end, approximately 10 million shekels ($3.2 million) will be allocated to the unit in 2022, and a plan will be formulated to continue the financing ahead of the approval of the 2023 budget.

The elite Police Counter-Terrorism Unit fights both terrorism and complex criminal activities, in cooperation with the other security and intelligence agencies.

“For years, the unit’s members and commanders have saved many lives in various operations, not all of which may be discussed. I tell you that we are in good hands,” said Bennett at Sunday’s Cabinet meeting.

“Our goal and the goal that I have set for the Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit is for it to be the best counter-terrorism unit in the world,” Bennett said.