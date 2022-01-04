Tuesday, January 4th | 3 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Military Reports It Shot Down Hezbollah Drone

$4 Million Lawsuit Alleges Hebrew Israelite High School Football Player Was Forced to Eat Pepperoni Pizza

Israeli Philosophy Journal Scolded for ‘Legitimizing’ Notorious White Supremacist by Publishing Article on ‘Jewish Influence’

After Threats, Israeli FM Says Iran ‘Will Continue to Lose Battle’ to Annihilate Jewish State

British PM Johnson Warns Iran: Time is Running Out for Nuclear Deal

Gal Gadot Says Israeli Military Service Taught Her Humility: ‘That It’s Not About Me’

British Rabbi Resigns From BBC After 30 Years Amid ‘Antisemitism Crisis’

Condition of IDF Helicopter Crash Survivor Improves: ‘A Miracle? It Seems So’

Israel, in US Visa Talks, Eyes Easing Access for Palestinian-Americans

Why ‘It Could Happen Here’

January 4, 2022 3:10 pm
0

British PM Johnson Warns Iran: Time is Running Out for Nuclear Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson records an address to the nation, to provide an update on the booster vaccine COVID-19 programme at Downing Street, London, Britain December 12, 2021. Kirsty O’Connor/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Iran on Tuesday that time was running out to salvage a 2015 nuclear accord with major powers.

In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Johnson discussed the ongoing talks on the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna.

“The prime minister said the UK wants to see the negotiations in Vienna lead to full restoration of the JCPoA, but that we need Iran to engage in good faith,” a Downing Street spokesman said. “The diplomatic door is open, but time is running out to reach an agreement.”

Separately, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday that the US sought to build on recent progress in the talks with Iran.

“There was some modest progress in the talks last week,” Price told reporters. “We hope to build on that this week.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.