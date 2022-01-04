Iran’s Attempt to Place Three Payloads Into Space Failed

JNS.org – Iran’s attempt to place three payloads into Earth’s orbit on Thursday has failed, an Iranian defense official stated on Friday, according to Reuters.

The report quoted Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini telling a documentary broadcast on state TV and online, “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [meters per second]. We reached 7,350.”

The failed launch occurred while nuclear talks between Iran and world powers are underway in Vienna, Austria. The United States, Germany and France all criticized the launch.

In his remarks, Hosseini did not clarify if the devices reached orbit, but “suggested the launch was a test ahead of coming attempts to put satellites into orbit,” the report stated.

Related coverage After Threats, Israeli FM Says Iran ‘Will Continue to Lose Battle’ to Annihilate Jewish State Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that Iran will fail to destroy his country, after his Iranian counterpart...