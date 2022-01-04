Tuesday, January 4th | 2 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel, in US Visa Talks, Eyes Easing Access for Palestinian-Americans

Why ‘It Could Happen Here’

Australian Broadcasting Corporation Sanitizes Operation by Jailed Palestinian Terrorists

The Eternal Life of Blood Libels Against the Jews

CBS Alters Headline, Effectively Blames Israel for Violence in Gaza

Is Turkey Still a NATO Ally?

Mahmoud Abbas Plays Benny Gantz for a Fool

Austrian Jewish Students Press for Legal Action Against Far-Right Leader Over Comments Comparing Holocaust With Pandemic Measures

‘The Fourth Dose Works’: Israeli Trial Shows Fivefold Boost in Antibodies, Bennett Says

Google Beefs Up Internet Security With Buyout of Israel’s Siemplify

January 4, 2022 8:38 am
0

Israeli Military Helicopter Crashes Off Country’s Coast, Two Dead

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Policemen speak with Israelis as they hold parts of a military helicopter at the shore after it crashed off the coast of the Mediterranean near Haifa as local media said, Israel January 3, 2022. REUTERS/ Rami Shlush

An Israeli military helicopter crashed off the coast of northern Israel during a training flight late on Monday, killing two pilots, the military said.

A third crew member, an aerial observer, was injured and evacuated to a hospital, the military said.

The air force commanding officer opened an investigation into the crash and ordered a temporary discontinuation of training flights, as well as the use of the maritime Panther helicopter.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.