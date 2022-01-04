Israel’s Military Reports It Shot Down Hezbollah Drone

i24 News – Israel’s military on Tuesday announced it shot down a Hezbollah drone, according to an announcement from the army’s official Twitter account.

“The drone was tracked by the aerial control units for the entire duration of the event,” the country’s armed forces explained, adding that the device crossed into Israel after crossing Lebanon’s border.

There was no immediate response on the matter from Hezbollah or media outlets linked to the organization.

כוחות צה"ל הפילו רחפן של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בגבול לבנון

כוחות צה"ל זיהו היום רחפן של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה, שחצה משטח לבנון והפילו אותו. הרחפן היה במעקב יחידות הבקרה האווירית לאורך כל האירוע. צה״ל ימשיך לפעול על מנת למנוע כל הפרה של ריבונות מדינת ישראל pic.twitter.com/r0uGdpzkDG

— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 4, 2022

“The IDF will continue to act in order to prevent any violation of Israel’s sovereignty,” the military declared following the incident.