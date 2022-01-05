Israeli Defense Firm Unveils Thermal Imaging Device Model for Soldiers

JNS.org – Israeli defense company ASIO Technologies has recently introduced a new version of its thermal imaging system designed for use by individual soldiers, according to a recent report by GBP Aerospace and Defense.

According to ASIO, the LYNX system today is in use among special units in the field that have to locate enemies, identify them, and accurately direct other forces and firepower on the battlefield.

The system employs augmented reality technology to shorten the time between target location and firepower activation.

The handheld thermal imager has recently been introduced in a new model, called LYNX SA, according to the report. The newer model uses digital networking to boost situational awareness, and also uses augmented reality technology, according to the report.

Related coverage Israel Earmarks COVID PCRs for High-Risk Groups, Expands Home-Testing Israel changed its COVID-19 quarantine and testing policy on Wednesday as part of efforts to husband resources and ensure continued...