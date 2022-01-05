Wednesday, January 5th | 3 Shevat 5782

January 5, 2022 8:59 am
Israeli Defense Firm Unveils Thermal Imaging Device Model for Soldiers

avatar by JNS.org

IDF forces exit the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Last Dawn, the final stage of the Gaza Disengagement, which occurred in the summer of 2005. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israeli defense company ASIO Technologies has recently introduced a new version of its thermal imaging system designed for use by individual soldiers, according to a recent report by GBP Aerospace and Defense.

According to ASIO, the LYNX system today is in use among special units in the field that have to locate enemies, identify them, and accurately direct other forces and firepower on the battlefield.

The system employs augmented reality technology to shorten the time between target location and firepower activation.

The handheld thermal imager has recently been introduced in a new model, called LYNX SA, according to the report. The newer model uses digital networking to boost situational awareness, and also uses augmented reality technology, according to the report.

January 5, 2022 9:41 am
