January 5, 2022 9:18 am
Report: Jerusalem Ranks Last in Quality of Life Among Major Israeli Cities

avatar by JNS.org

Israelis shop at an outdoor market, in Jerusalem, Sept. 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – Israel’s capital ranked last in quality of life out of the country’s 16 largest cities (defined as those with more than 100,000 residents), according to the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

“Out of 51 indices available for Jerusalem, in 18 indices its condition is better than the national average, and in 33 indices its condition is poorer than the national average,” according to the report.

Jerusalem fared poorer than the national average in long-term unemployment rate (28.3 percent vs. 20.3 percent), satisfaction with living space (75.6 percent vs. 85.7 percent), satisfaction with economic situation (55.9 percent vs. 65.8 percent) and access to computers (77.4 percent vs. 83.8 percent).

Jerusalem fared better in quality of drinking water (0.0 percent coliform bacteria) and in feelings of deep depression (20.3 percent vs. 22.9 percent).

The city that scored the highest overall was Kfar Saba. It led in life expectancy, satisfaction with living space, satisfaction with neighborhood cleanliness, and general trust in others, among other indices.

Tel Aviv-Jaffa led in employment rate, matriculation eligibility rate and computer access.

