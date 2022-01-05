Survey: 80 Percent of Israelis Concerned About Growing Antisemitism Worldwide

JNS.org – A recent Israel-wide survey found that almost 80 percent of Israelis are concerned about antisemitism globally, with almost three-quarters of citizens (73 percent) believing antisemitism is widespread.

More than half (61 percent) believe that the problem of antisemitism has only grown stronger during the past five years.

The survey of more than 500 Israeli citizens, commissioned by World Likud and conducted by the Shiluv i2r Institute, also found that over half of Israelis (58 percent) feel that Israel’s relations with the Diaspora have been harmed by the current government policy not to allow Diaspora Jews to enter the country due to COVID-19. More than 60 percent think that Jews living abroad should be allowed to come to Israel during the pandemic, and that the government should open Israel’s doors under humanitarian circumstances and in conjunction with COVID-19 requirements.

Israel’s former Ambassador to the UN and Chairman of the World Likud, Danny Danon, said, “The results of the survey emphasize that many Israelis are expressing solidarity with Diaspora Jews and think that we need to establish special circumstances for Jews who wish to visit Israel, especially in humanitarian cases. I call on the Minister of Health to urgently implement a plan that will allow Jews to visit Israel, even during the corona period and under the necessary restrictions, thus preventing further damage to the unique connection Israel has with Diaspora Jewry.”

Related coverage Israel Earmarks COVID PCRs for High-Risk Groups, Expands Home-Testing Israel changed its COVID-19 quarantine and testing policy on Wednesday as part of efforts to husband resources and ensure continued...

In late November, the Israeli government issued a blanket ban on foreign visitors to the country in response to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The government announced on Monday that as of Jan. 9, foreign travelers from 199 “orange” or medium risk countries will be admitted if they can provide, they are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. However, citizens from the US and UK are among over a dozen countries that will remain on the “red” or high-risk list and prevented from traveling to Israel.