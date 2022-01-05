Wednesday, January 5th | 3 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Dutch Government Cuts Funding to Leading Palestinian NGO, Citing Extensive Individual Ties With PFLP Terror Organization

Seattle Jewish Federation Outraged After ‘Inadequate’ Response to Police Official Who Displayed Nazi Insignia

Sydney Festival Says Performance of Israeli Dance Will Go On Despite Artist Boycott Campaign

UK Jewish Groups Respond to Jon Stewart’s Claim That ‘Harry Potter’ Creator JK Rowling Used Antisemitic Stereotype for Goblins

US-Led Coalition Blames Iran-Backed Groups for Rocket Attack on Base

Mother of Sole Survivor of IDF Helicopter Crash: ‘We’re Thankful for The Miracle That Happened to Us’

The Media Continues Its Iran Deal Myth-Making

The US Is Betraying the Memory of Lieutenant Taylor Force

Two Years After Soleimani Drone Strike, Media Still Obscuring Iranian Terror Leader’s Legacy

Is Kazakhstan Russia’s Next Ukraine?

January 5, 2022 1:02 pm
0

US-Led Coalition Blames Iran-Backed Groups for Rocket Attack on Base

avatar by i24 News

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters walk past military tanks as they gather near the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

i24 News – Pro-Iran militia fighters fired shells toward a US base in eastern Syria’s Al-Omar oil field on Wednesday, causing damage but no casualties, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The US-led coalition operating in Syria and Iraq blamed Iran-backed militia groups that are active in the eastern Deir Ezzor region which borders Iraq.

The development came one day after the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State in Syria said they had foiled a rocket attack on a US base called “Green Village” in Deir Ezzor.

Wednesday’s attack, also in Deir Ezzor, saw at least three shells land in Al-Omar, according to the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

Related coverage

January 5, 2022 11:22 am
0

Gantz, Jordan’s King Abdullah Talk Regional Security in Latest High-Level Meeting

Israel’s Defense Ministry Benny Gantz on Wednesday met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II to discuss security and policy issues and...

One fell on a helicopter landing pad, while the two others hit an open area, the Observatory said.

One of the rockets fired toward the base hit a nearby mosque, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing local news source Deir Ezzor 24.

The war monitor said coalition forces retaliated by striking the source of the artillery fire outside the eastern town of Al-Mayadeen which is a hub for Tehran and its Syria proxies.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The attacks targeting US installations came as Tehran and its allies across the Middle East held emotional commemorations marking the second anniversary on Monday of the assassination of Iranian commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport.

On Tuesday, US-led coalition forces shot down two armed drones targeting an air base in western Iraq, according to a coalition official.

On Monday, the coalition shot down two armed drones targeting its compound at Baghdad airport.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.