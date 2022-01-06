Hamas Headquarters in Istanbul ‘Directed Hundreds of Terror Attacks’

JNS.org – The Hamas headquarters in Istanbul has directed hundreds of terrorist attacks against Israelis and laundered millions of dollars, according to a recent report by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

The report noted that “a decade has passed since the official opening of Hamas’ offices in Istanbul, and Turkey is courting Israel anew. Turkey collaborates with terror organizations on both the ideological and operational levels. Terrorists working on Turkish soil establish infrastructures and plan terror attacks against Israel.”

According to the report, Hamas senior officials — most of them former security prisoners serving sentences for terrorism, who were released in the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange — “are operating from Turkey against Israel. Some have even been granted Turkish citizenship.”

It noted that the December counter-terror raid in Nablus and Hebron by Israeli security forces was accompanied by a no-departure ban on several senior Hamas operatives who allegedly “would link up with Hamas officials overseas.”

