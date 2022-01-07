Friday, January 7th | 5 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Drops Red List, Opening Travel to US, UK

Former University of Maryland Professor Alleges Discrimination, Firing for ‘Expressing Jewish Faith’ in Lawsuit

More Than 120 Celebrities Sign Open Letter Against Boycott of Sydney Festival Over Israeli Dance Sponsorship

NBA’s Washington Wizards to Host Jewish Heritage Night With Israeli Performances and Special ‘Wizraeli’ Jersey, Yarmulke

Jewish Community in Munich Unnerved by Recent Antisemitic Incidents, Leaders Say

Iran as Depicted in Middle Eastern Media: Polarized Coverage of Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

The Essence of Judaism is Chesed

Shabbat Bo: Blood on the Doorpost

Here’s Some PR Advice for Israel

Emma Watson Is Right

January 7, 2022 10:18 am
0

Iran Ready for Bilateral Talks on Downed Jet, Ignores Call for Reparations

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People hold placards with images of the victims of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, which was shot down near Tehran by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, during a march to mark its first anniversary, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Iran said on Friday it was prepared to hold bilateral talks with concerned countries over a Ukrainian airliner downed by its forces in 2020, ignoring a joint statement on reparations made by Canada and other states whose citizens were killed.

Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine said on Thursday they had abandoned efforts to talk to Tehran about reparations for an airliner brought down by Iran and would try to settle the matter according to international law.

Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian airliner in January 2020 were citizens from those four nations, which formed a group aiming to hold Tehran to account.

“Despite certain countries’ illegal actions and attempts to exploit this tragic event …, Iran remains ready to negotiate bilaterally with each of the relevant states,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on state media.

Related coverage

January 6, 2022 11:46 am
0

Statue of Assassinated ‘Quds Force’ Commander Qassem Soleimani Burned by Protestors in Iranian City Hours After Unveiling

An enormous statue of Gen. Qassem Soleimani — the late commander of Iran's feared Quds Force who was assassinated by...

It said any talks should respect “sovereignty, domestic laws and international obligations.”

Tehran says its Revolutionary Guards accidentally shot down the Boeing 737 plane, which was hit at a time when tensions were high between Iran and the United States. Tehran blamed a misaligned radar and an error by the air defense operator.

A Canadian court this week awarded nearly $84 million plus interest to the families of six people who died. In June, Canada said it had found no evidence that the downing of the plane had been premeditated.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.