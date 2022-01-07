Friday, January 7th | 5 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Former University of Maryland Professor Alleges Discrimination, Firing for ‘Expressing Jewish Faith’ in Lawsuit

More Than 120 Celebrities Sign Open Letter Against Boycott of Sydney Festival Over Israeli Dance Sponsorship

NBA’s Washington Wizards to Host Jewish Heritage Night With Israeli Performances and Special ‘Wizraeli’ Jersey, Yarmulke

Jewish Community in Munich Unnerved by Recent Antisemitic Incidents, Leaders Say

Iran as Depicted in Middle Eastern Media: Polarized Coverage of Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

The Essence of Judaism is Chesed

Shabbat Bo: Blood on the Doorpost

Here’s Some PR Advice for Israel

Emma Watson Is Right

Iran Ready for Bilateral Talks on Downed Jet, Ignores Call for Reparations

January 7, 2022 9:01 am
0

Israel Bumps Up Taxes on Sweetened Drinks, From Juice to Iced Java

avatar by JNS.org

A bartender wearing a protective mask serves drinks at a pub in Beirut, Lebanon June 5, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Issam Abdallah.

JNS.org – The Knesset approved increased taxes on sweetened drinks by a vote of 57-56 late Monday night and into early Tuesday.

The new regulation, to go into effect immediately, is meant to improve the health of Israelis.

The tax hike means each liter of sugary drink will cost another shekel (about 32 cents) in taxes, according to Israeli media. Diet drinks with less than 5 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters (3.4 ounces) will be taxed an added 70 agorot (23 cents) per liter.

At the end of November, the Israeli government raised the tax on plastic disposable utensils.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.