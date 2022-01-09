Sunday, January 9th | 8 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Authority Signals Warmer Ties With Syria’s Assad

Japanese Investments in Israeli Startups Reach Record $2.9 Billion in 2021

Don’t Turn Away Supporters of Israel

When Anti-Israel Bias Meets Cancel Culture

US Warns Iran of Severe Consequences if Americans Attacked

When Elites Betray Us

‘Murdered Because They Were Jews’: Victims Remembered on 7th Anniversary of French Kosher Market Killings

Israeli Study Finds Pregnant Women Vaccinated in Second Trimester Pass on High Levels of COVID-19 Antibodies

‘My Whole Face Was Bloodied,’ Latest Victim of Palestinian Stone Throwing Attack Recounts

Hamas Says Suspect Arrested in Alleged 2018 Mossad Assassination of Rocket Expert in Malaysia

January 9, 2022 6:40 pm
0

Palestinian Authority Signals Warmer Ties With Syria’s Assad

avatar by i24 News

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad addresses the new members of parliament in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on August 12, 2020. Photo: SANA/Handout via REUTERS

i24 News – A group of envoys representing the Palestinian Authority delivered a letter for Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday, in the latest instance of warming relations between Arab powers and the formerly shunned Damascus ruler.

The delegation — led by Jibril Rajoub, secretary general of the Fatah Central Committee — convened with Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad while on a visit to Damascus.

The letter, from PA President Mahmoud Abbas, “affirms the depth of relations between the Palestinians and Syrians and the Palestinian leadership’s desire to strengthen its relations with Syria,” delegation member Ahmed Hils said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The visit marks the latest in a series of overtures signaling closer ties with Assad, and could preface a possible return of Damascus to the Arab League, a regional organization of Arab states from which Syria was suspended in 2011.

Related coverage

January 9, 2022 2:59 pm
0

Hamas Says Suspect Arrested in Alleged 2018 Mossad Assassination of Rocket Expert in Malaysia

A Palestinian suspect who allegedly collaborated with Israel’s Mossad spy agency in the 2018 assassination of Hamas operative Fadi Mohammed...

In November, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed also met with Assad to discuss bilateral ties and opportunities for cooperation in the region.

News of the meeting drew alarm from the United States, prompting State Department spokesman Ned Price to voice Washington’s anxieties to reporters.

“We are concerned by reports of this meeting and the signal that it sends,” Price said, adding, “This administration will not express any support for efforts to normalize or rehabilitate Bashar al-Assad, who is a brutal dictator.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.