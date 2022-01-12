Wednesday, January 12th | 10 Shevat 5782

January 12, 2022 9:13 am
IDF Commando Brigade Prepares Operating Rooms to Be Set Up in Enemy Territory

avatar by JNS.org

IDF soldiers finish their beret march following eight months of training. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld / IDF Spokesperson Unit

JNS.org – The Commando Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces has recently established a unit that can set up a field hospital in enemy territory after being airlifted to any location, the military said on Tuesday.

The brigade includes the Egoz, Maglan and Duvdevan special units.

It is in charge of covert operations during routine times and special missions during wartime, and designed to fight deep into enemy territory and far from “classic” battlefields, according to the IDF.

For such situations, where it’s impossible to turn back and quickly evacuate the wounded to hospitals in Israel, the brigade —together with the IDF Medical Corps and the Airborne Medical Unit — set up a new special field hospital.

