Israel-Based Trigo Piloting Frictionless Stores With Largest US Supermarket Co-Op

CTech – Trigo, an Israel-based computer vision company developing frictionless checkout technology, and Wakefern Food, the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the US, announced on Thursday an agreement to pilot an autonomous supermarket making use of Trigo’s AI-based frictionless checkout technology.

Wakefern, the logistics, distribution and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores, is comprised of nearly 50 member companies that independently own and operate close to 360 retail supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners.

Following numerous successful launches with some of the top 10 ranking European industry partners like the UK’s Tesco and Germany’s REWE, Aldi NORD and Netto, owned by The EDEKA Group — the Wakefern announcement marks Trigo’s first foray into the US.

Trigo transforms existing supermarkets and grocers into fully autonomous digital stores, combining their technology with Trigo computer vision. Shoppers use an app to scan a QR code as they enter, and then will be free to pick up items and leave without having to checkout.

“Trigo is proud to work with some of the largest grocery retailers around the world, so partnering with Wakefern Food was a natural step for the company,” said Michael Gabay, Trigo’s co-founder and CEO. “By helping Wakefern convert some store formats, or develop new ones that are exclusive to their brands, we can help them accelerate their growth within the market and pave the way for frictionless shopping in the future.”

“With Trigo’s frictionless technology, Wakefern Food is opening up access to cutting edge innovation for our members,” said Charlie McWeeney, VP of Technology, Innovation, & Strategy, Wakefern Food. “We are excited to pilot Trigo’s solution and offer our consumers the ultimate in checkout convenience.”