Friday, January 14th | 12 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Portugal Opens Inquiry Into Roman Abramovich’s Citizenship

Bizarre Iranian Video Imagines Trump’s ‘Assassination’

Halkbank Prosecution Put on Hold Pending US Supreme Court Appeal

Six CUNY Professors Sue Faculty Union Over ‘Antisemitic, Anti-Israel’ Positions

Packing Poetry and Lesson Plans, Israel’s Next Astronaut Gears Up for Record-Breaking Space Mission

‘They Are Lying’: French Parliamentary Inquiry Into Antisemitic Murder of Sarah Halimi Ends in Disarray

Head of Major Israeli Talent Agency Explain’s Israel Global Success in Television

UAE-Backed Forces Enter Central Yemen Fray as UN Warns of Military Escalation

Gantz-Abbas Meeting Strengthens PA Ahead of ‘Changing of Guard’

Yes, Human Beings Are Inherently Good

January 14, 2022 11:34 am
0

Parshat Beshalach: The Exodus and Life’s Ups and Downs

avatar by Jeremy Rosen

Opinion

Reading from a Torah scroll in accordance with Sephardi tradition. Photo: Sagie Maoz via Wikimedia Commons.

Life has its ups and downs. We have all experienced good times and bad. Just look at this week’s Torah reading.

Pharaoh, reeling from the plagues, has told the Children of Israel to get out. Exhilaration! But Moses knows they are in no position to defend themselves. So, instead of taking the quick route east towards the aggressive Philistines, he veers south, and heads toward the Red Sea and the Sinai desert. Set back number one.

Pharaoh reconsiders his position, and chases after them, with 600 chariots and scores of soldiers. He catches up with them at the Red Sea. The Israelites panic. They want to go back to Egypt. But they survive, and miraculously escape the Egyptian army. Jubilation. Did it last? Not a chance.

They got to Marah, where the water was undrinkable, and again there was despondency. Moses solved the problem. A certain type of tree absorbed the salinity, and they were able to drink. On they went towards Sinai, which meant passing through the Wilderness of Sin. And once again, they started to complain. “We remember how in Egypt we sat around fleshpots and as much bread as we could eat, why did you take us out to die here?” This time flocks of migrating quail arrived, and the Manna. But their full stomachs did not last long.

Related coverage

January 14, 2022 12:15 pm
0

Gantz-Abbas Meeting Strengthens PA Ahead of ‘Changing of Guard’

The meeting between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas at Gantz’s home in Rosh...

Off they went again, and once more, there was no water, and they wanted to stone Moses to death. And this was where he hit the rock, and water flowed. Perhaps he knew something about how to find water from his days as a shepherd.

Everything the people benefited from was not of their making. Yet look how ungrateful they were. They had no trust in Moses or God, despite the praise they showered on both when things were going well.

But in truth, don’t we all forget the good times when we are in trouble? Don’t we all have moments of both faith and despair?

The Torah is telling us that there is no perfect state, no utopia. Life is a constant challenge, and only by focusing on going forward and overcoming one’s trials, can we hope to cope with life. We must remember there were — and will be — good times, too.

Shabbat Shalom.

The author is a writer and rabbi, currently based in New York.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.