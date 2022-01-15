Saturday, January 15th | 14 Shevat 5782

January 15, 2022 8:30 pm
Israel’s Bennett: ‘We Pray for the Safety’ of Texas Hostages

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, November 21, 2021. Abir Sultan Pool via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Saturday that he was closely following news of the standoff taking place at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, where several people had been taken hostage during a Shabbat service.

“We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers,” Bennett tweeted.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said he was in contact with Livia Link, Israel’s Consul General in Houston, who was on her way to the scene of the incident.

“We are closely monitoring the hostage situation and are in close contact with American law enforcement agencies,” Lapid said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters being held at Congregation Beth Israel.”

Late Saturday, more than six hours after they were first called to the scene, Colleyville police said the FBI remained in contact with the hostage taker.

No injuries have so far been reported, and police said that one man had been released unharmed. Three people are still believed to be held by the hostage taker, including the synagogue’s rabbi.

“Praying for an immediate and safe end,” added Nachman Shai, Israel’s minister of Diaspora Affairs.

