Saturday, January 15th | 13 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Man Takes Hostages During Texas Synagogue Services

Sydney Festival Apologizes to Artists over Israeli Boycott

Syria’s Rebels Hail Ex-Officer’s Conviction, Want Justice to Go Higher

Israeli Principals Call for Changes in Covid Guidelines in Schools

Israel’s Government to Push Anti-Smoking Bills

China Slams US Sanctions on Iran as Cooperation Agreement Launched

Antisemitic Fliers Linking Jews to ‘Anti-Vaxxers’ Found at Seven Santa Monica Public Schools

Report: Prosecutors Believe Netanyahu Will Agree to Plea Deal

Portugal Opens Inquiry Into Roman Abramovich’s Citizenship

Bizarre Iranian Video Imagines Trump’s ‘Assassination’

January 15, 2022 11:08 am
0

Sydney Festival Apologizes to Artists over Israeli Boycott

avatar by i24 News

The homepage of the 2022 Sydney Festival’s website. Photo: Screenshot.

i24 News – The chair of the Sydney Festival in Australia apologized Thursday to the artists who participated in the event that was upended by a boycott over Israeli government funding.

“We are very sorry for the fact that we put artists in a situation where they felt compromised,” said festival chair David Kirk.

Many artists found themselves “in a position where they felt the need to withdraw their work or continue with their work,” he added, Haaretz reported.

Kirk reiterated that the festival board would launch an independent probe and consider whether the festival would allow government sponsorship of such events in the future.

Related coverage

January 15, 2022 4:19 pm
0

Man Takes Hostages During Texas Synagogue Services

Authorities are negotiating with a man who has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during services...

The Sydney Festival – a major arts festival in Australia’s largest city – was boycotted in protest of funding by the Israeli government of a Sydney Dance Company production created by Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin.

About $15,000 was granted by Israel’s embassy in the capital Canberra, according to Haaretz.

Demands of the boycott included either canceling the performance or the return of the grant to Israel’s government.

In response to the protest, more than 30 individuals and groups affiliated with the festival either pulled out or performed without the festival’s backing.

Kirk told The Guardian that he was unaware of any Israeli funding until he saw the government’s logo on the festival program.

The Israeli embassy in Australia disputed such a narrative.

“They told us about it… and we were happy and honored to support it,” said deputy ambassador Ron Gerstenfeld.

“It’s a bit of hypocrisy to say we are doing some sort of art-wash in order to hide some kind of Israeli activities in any other sphere.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.