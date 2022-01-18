Tuesday, January 18th | 16 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Indonesian Officials Visit Israel to Discuss COVID, Despite No Formal Relations

HMO Reports 92 Percent of COVID Patients Improve With Paxlovid Drug

Israel Sticks With 4th Vaccine Shot, Sees Omicron Wave Waning Next Week

Top German Art Show Embroiled in Antisemitism Row Over Participation of Pro-BDS Organizations

Jewish Culture’s Peak Has Passed in Miami, New York, the New York Times Suggests

Report: Netanyahu Gives Permission to Advance Plea Deal Negotiations

Former Iran Hostage Announces Hunger Strike: ‘No Deal Unless Hostages Are Free’

Fourth Pfizer Vaccine Shot Not Enough to Stop Omicron Infection, Israeli Study Suggests

‘They Erased the Past’: Patrons of Major Hollywood Museum Question Omission of Jewish History

New Book Claims Jewish Notary May Have Betrayed Anne Frank’s Family to the Nazis

January 18, 2022 9:02 am
0

HMO Reports 92 Percent of COVID Patients Improve With Paxlovid Drug

avatar by JNS.org

Paxlovid, a Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pill, is seen manufactured in Ascoli, Italy, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on Nov. 16, 2021. Photo: Pfizer/Handout via Reuters

JNS.org – The vast majority (92 percent) of patients treated with Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill by Maccabi Health Services showed improvement within three days, according to a report shared Monday by the health fund. Some 60 percent said that they felt relief within one day.

No patients who took Paxlovid were hospitalized during or after treatment.

So far, Maccabi said that it has treated 850 people with the antiviral medication, meant to be administered within three to five days of symptom onset and found to stop the development of severe disease and hospitalization in nearly 90 percent of patients, according to Pfizer studies.

Twenty-five percent of those offered Paxlovid said that they did not want to take it.

Related coverage

January 18, 2022 8:44 am
0

Israel Sticks With 4th Vaccine Shot, Sees Omicron Wave Waning Next Week

Israel will continue to offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot despite preliminary findings that it is not enough to prevent...

Some 88 percent of those who were administered the drug by the health fund reported taking the drug according to instructions.

Only 6 percent said that they stopped before the end of the five-day treatment course, mostly due to side effects. Another 6 percent said that they never started taking the drug because of fear of side effects or that it would interact poorly with other drugs that they were taking.

The most common side effect experienced by those who took Paxlovid was a bitter, metallic taste in their mouth (33 percent). Others experienced diarrhea (18 percent), loss of taste or smell (11 percent), muscle aches (7 percent) or headaches (4 percent).

The patients said that the drug led to a decrease in fever, headaches and coughs that they were experiencing from the virus.

Israel was among the first to order the Food and Drug Administration-approved drug from Pfizer. The country’s first shipment arrived at the end of last month.

Israel is also treating some patients with Merck’s Molnupiravir, which arrived in January.

Both drugs are used nearly immediately after diagnosis and symptom onset, and are meant to keep people out of the hospital and prevent COVID-19 deaths.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.