Tuesday, January 18th | 16 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Indonesian Officials Visit Israel to Discuss COVID, Despite No Formal Relations

HMO Reports 92 Percent of COVID Patients Improve With Paxlovid Drug

Israel Sticks With 4th Vaccine Shot, Sees Omicron Wave Waning Next Week

Top German Art Show Embroiled in Antisemitism Row Over Participation of Pro-BDS Organizations

Jewish Culture’s Peak Has Passed in Miami, New York, the New York Times Suggests

Report: Netanyahu Gives Permission to Advance Plea Deal Negotiations

Former Iran Hostage Announces Hunger Strike: ‘No Deal Unless Hostages Are Free’

Fourth Pfizer Vaccine Shot Not Enough to Stop Omicron Infection, Israeli Study Suggests

‘They Erased the Past’: Patrons of Major Hollywood Museum Question Omission of Jewish History

New Book Claims Jewish Notary May Have Betrayed Anne Frank’s Family to the Nazis

January 18, 2022 9:08 am
0

Report: Indonesian Officials Visit Israel to Discuss COVID, Despite No Formal Relations

avatar by JNS.org

Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A delegation from Indonesia visited Israel recently to discuss ways to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that the countries have no official diplomatic relations, Army Radio reported on Monday.

Indonesian health officials reportedly met with Israeli officials to discuss the spread of COVID-19, different variants, vaccines and other related information.

The Indonesian government denied the visit.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not confirm the report, noting that the country “believes in international cooperation in every regard to the fight against the coronavirus” and is willing to share information, reported the AP.

According to a report by Axios, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about normalizing ties with Israel during a visit last month to Jakarta.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.