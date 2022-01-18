Report: Indonesian Officials Visit Israel to Discuss COVID, Despite No Formal Relations

JNS.org – A delegation from Indonesia visited Israel recently to discuss ways to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that the countries have no official diplomatic relations, Army Radio reported on Monday.

Indonesian health officials reportedly met with Israeli officials to discuss the spread of COVID-19, different variants, vaccines and other related information.

The Indonesian government denied the visit.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not confirm the report, noting that the country “believes in international cooperation in every regard to the fight against the coronavirus” and is willing to share information, reported the AP.

According to a report by Axios, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about normalizing ties with Israel during a visit last month to Jakarta.