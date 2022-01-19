US Ambassador to UN Calls on Israel to Refrain From Evictions

i24 News — US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield mentioned the eviction and demolition this morning in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah while addressing the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

“To make progress, both Israel and the Palestinian Authority must refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution,” Thomas-Greenfield said, reiterating the US support for a two-state solution.

“That includes annexations of territory, settlement activity, demolitions, and evictions — like what we saw in Sheikh Jarrah — incitement to violence and providing compensation for individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism.”

This marks the first public comments from the United States regarding the eviction.

Thomas-Greenfield thanked Jordan and Egypt for the “constructive role” they have been playing in preventing renewed violence.

Responding, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told the council the family evicted is “a family that stole public lands for their own private use… This is a municipal issue that has gone through all the respective channels of the independent Israeli legal system,” according to The Times of Israel.

Thomas-Greenfield also referenced the new makeup of the UN Security Council, as countries have left and others have joined.

“For the first time in many years, all members of this Council have diplomatic relations with the State of Israel,” said Thomas-Greenfield, while concluding her statement.

“This is a testament to the important shifts underway in the Middle East, and indicative of Israel’s contributions on the world stage. Let us avail ourselves of this opportunity to move beyond our standard talking points and identify ways to support the parties in pursuit of a sustainable and lasting peace for all of their people.”