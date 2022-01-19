Wednesday, January 19th | 17 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

NYPD Seeking Woman Who Spat on Jewish 8-Year-Old, Made Antisemitic Comments

US Ambassador to UN Calls on Israel to Refrain From Evictions

Israel Offered to Broker Russia-Ukraine Mediation Summit in Jerusalem: Report

‘Nothing Compares to This’: Survivors Denounce Online ‘Trivialization’ of Holocaust Found in Study

Media Darling HRW Ignores Palestinian Repression, Calls for Ending Aid to Israel

Convicted Murderer of 5 People Has Tournament Named After Him at Birzeit University

False Sheikh Jarrah Controversy: Media, Diplomats Slam Israel for Implementing Court Ruling in Order to Build Special Needs School

Kazakhstan, Like Ukraine, Spotlights the Waning Effect of the Rule of Law

Jailed French Tourist to Appear in Iran Court on Spying Charges, Says Lawyer

IDF Must Not Hesitate to Probe Friendly-Fire Tragedy

January 19, 2022 3:14 pm
0

US Ambassador to UN Calls on Israel to Refrain From Evictions

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield giving a briefing. Photo: Reuters/Lev Radin/Sipa USA

i24 News — US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield mentioned the eviction and demolition this morning in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah while addressing the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

“To make progress, both Israel and the Palestinian Authority must refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution,” Thomas-Greenfield said, reiterating the US support for a two-state solution.

“That includes annexations of territory, settlement activity, demolitions, and evictions — like what we saw in Sheikh Jarrah — incitement to violence and providing compensation for individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism.”

This marks the first public comments from the United States regarding the eviction.

Related coverage

January 19, 2022 9:49 am
0

Jerusalem Police Evict Palestinian Family, Arrest 18

i24 News - Israeli police on Wednesday evicted a Palestinian family and demolished their home in the east Jerusalem neighborhood...

Thomas-Greenfield thanked Jordan and Egypt for the “constructive role” they have been playing in preventing renewed violence.

Responding, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told the council the family evicted is “a family that stole public lands for their own private use… This is a municipal issue that has gone through all the respective channels of the independent Israeli legal system,” according to The Times of Israel.

Thomas-Greenfield also referenced the new makeup of the UN Security Council, as countries have left and others have joined.

“For the first time in many years, all members of this Council have diplomatic relations with the State of Israel,” said Thomas-Greenfield, while concluding her statement.

“This is a testament to the important shifts underway in the Middle East, and indicative of Israel’s contributions on the world stage. Let us avail ourselves of this opportunity to move beyond our standard talking points and identify ways to support the parties in pursuit of a sustainable and lasting peace for all of their people.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.