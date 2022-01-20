Thursday, January 20th | 18 Shevat 5782

January 20, 2022 10:03 am
British Police Arrest Two Men Over Texas Synagogue Attack

avatar by i24 News

An armored law enforcement vehicle is seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, U.S. January 15, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

i24 News – British police on Thursday arrested two men over their alleged roles in a hostage-taking by a British man at a synagogue in Texas last weekend.

The men were arrested in Birmingham in central England and in Manchester in northwestern England on Thursday morning by counterterrorism officers, Greater Manchester Police said in a tweet.

The men are being questioned in custody by Counter Terrorism Policing North West.

A man from Blackburn in northwestern England, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was shot dead during the 10-hour siege last Saturday.

The four hostages, including a rabbi, were all freed unharmed.

Media reports said Akram was investigated in 2020 by Britain’s domestic security agency MI5, which shut down the probe after a little over a month due to a lack of evidence that he was a threat.

Reports say the hostage-taker was seeking the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist known as “Lady Al-Qaeda,” whose detention has been a cause celebre for extremists.

British police on Sunday arrested two teenagers and searched a property in Manchester some 21 miles from Blackburn in connection with the siege but released them without charge.

