January 20, 2022 8:56 am
‘F***ing Jews’: Texas Synagogue Terrorist’s Final Words Revealed

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Law enforcement vehicles are seen outside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. Photo: Reuters/Shelby Tauber

The Islamist terrorist who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue last Saturday before being shot by FBI agents made a final phone call to his family littered with antisemitic invective.

British citizen Malik Faisal Akram told his brother Gulbar, “I’ve asked Allah for this death, Allah is with me, I’m not worried in the slightest.”

Akram ranted about US foreign policy, asking, “Why do these f***ing motherf***ers come to our countries, rape our women and f*** our kids?”

He continued: “I’m setting a precedent … maybe they’ll have compassion for f***ing Jews.”

A recording of the eleven-and-a-half minute phone call was obtained by the London-based Jewish Chronicle, which reported that Gulbar tried to persuade his brother to surrender as he spoke to him from a police station in his hometown of Blackburn, in the north of England.

Malik’s responses suggested there was little prospect of the standoff at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville ending peacefully. “Live your f***ing life bro, you f***ing coward. We’re coming to f***ing America. F*** them if they want to f*** with us. We’ll give them f***ing war,” he declared.

He repeatedly demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani national known as the “Lady of Al Qaeda” who is imprisoned for 86 years in the US.

When Gulbar told his brother that the US would not release Siddiqui, he replied: “Who gives a f***, listen to me. Allah is with me. I’m not worried in the slightest, I don’t even flinch, man.”

The audio ended shortly before the hostages escaped from the synagogue and Akram died in a hail of bullets fired by an FBI SWAT team. His final words were: “I’m going.”

