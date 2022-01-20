Thursday, January 20th | 18 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel to Scrap Quarantine for Children Exposed to COVID Carriers

Israel Film Archive Makes Thousands of Titles Accessible Through New Website

UAE Textbooks Temper Anti-Israel Material, Champion ‘Peace and Tolerance’

What Do Other Presbyterians Think About One Group’s Anti-Israel Hate?

Aafia Siddiqui and the Misguided Support for Women of Jihad

It’s Not the Economy: What Really Motivates Palestinian Terrorism

Why We Must Remember the Holocaust Correctly

Iranian ‘Aggression’ Should Be on Table in Vienna, Says Israel’s Gantz

Unreported: PA Prioritizes Life of Palestinian Terrorist Over Palestinian Child (VIDEO)

US and Argentina Condemn Nicaraguan Invite to Top Iranian Official Wanted for AMIA Terror Atrocity

January 20, 2022 2:21 pm
0

Israel to Scrap Quarantine for Children Exposed to COVID Carriers

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A boy is tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-through site as Israel faces a surge in Omicron variant infections, in Jerusalem, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel will ditch mandatory quarantine for children exposed to COVID-19 carriers, the government said on Thursday, citing a need to relieve parents and schools as case numbers spiral due to the fast-spreading but low-morbidity Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that as of Jan. 27, children will instead be required to take twice-weekly home antigen tests for the virus and, if they prove positive or feel unwell, absent themselves from school until they recover.

“Children are returning to continuity in schooling,” he said during a televised address with his health and education ministers, adding that medical experts had determined that the young were on sufficiently “safe ground” to warrant the review.

The home kits will be supplied free of charge, he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.