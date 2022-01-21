Friday, January 21st | 19 Shevat 5782

January 21, 2022 12:46 pm
West Bank: Jewish Extremists Assault Palestinians, Activists

A view shows the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim in the West Bank, October 27, 2021 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – Israeli settlers on Friday attacked Palestinian farmers and pro-Palestinian Israeli activists near the West Bank city of Nablus, wounding at least six.

Some 30 activists from the group Rabbis for Human Rights arrived to bring agricultural equipment to the Palestinian farmers when a group of masked settlers emerged from a nearby outpost hurling stones and battered them with wooden sticks.

The assailants also torched a vehicle belonging to one of the farmers.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops and police who arrived at the scene chased the settlers away but made no arrests.

“We will act swiftly and forcefully to find the lawbreakers, capture them and bring them to justice,” a police spokesperson said.

The incident comes two days after Israeli police demolished the home of a Palestinian family and arrested at least 18 people as they carried out a controversial eviction order in the sensitive eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

