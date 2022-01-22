Saturday, January 22nd | 20 Shevat 5782

January 22, 2022 2:17 pm
Taliban Warns Against Dissent, Women’s Rights Activism

avatar by i24 News

A Taliban fighter looks on as he stands at the city of Ghazni, Afghanistan August 14, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

i24 News – Afghanistan’s new Taliban authorities warned Saturday they have the right to crack down on dissent and jail protesters, as concerns grew over the disappearance of two women activists.

Since storming back to power in August amid a hasty withdrawal of US-led foreign forces, Taliban authorities have forcefully dispersed rallies, beaten some Afghan journalists and arrested critics.

This week, women activists said two of their comrades were seized from their homes in the capital after taking part in a demonstration.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan called for the Taliban to “provide information” on the whereabouts of Tamana Zaryabi Paryani and Parwana Ibrahimkhel, reportedly abducted from their homes on Wednesday night.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied any women were being held, but said authorities had the right “to arrest and detain dissidents or those who break the law.”

“Nobody should create turmoil, because it disrupts peace and order,” he told media.

There have been a scattering of small protests demanding women’s rights, which have improved marginally in the patriarchal Muslim nation over the past 20 years.

But the Taliban banned all unsanctioned protests after returning to power.

“If this happened in any other country, such people would be arrested,” Mujahid said. “We are not allowing illegal activities.”

