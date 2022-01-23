Sunday, January 23rd | 21 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In Israel, Pfizer CEO Sees Annual COVID Vaccine Rather Than Frequent Boosters

A Deep Dive Into Israeli Tech’s Record-Breaking Year

Second Earthquake in 12 Hours Shakes Israel

S.Korea Says Iran to Regain UN Vote After Delinquent Dues Paid With Frozen Funds

The UN Descent to Its Deepest Depths of Hostility to Israel

US Policy on Iran: Learning From the Past?

The Agony and the Pride of Being a Jew in America

The Unspoken Truths Behind the Texas Synagogue Attack

What Those Who Accept the ‘Stolen Land’ Myth Don’t Understand

Taliban Warns Against Dissent, Women’s Rights Activism

January 23, 2022 10:21 am
0

In Israel, Pfizer CEO Sees Annual COVID Vaccine Rather Than Frequent Boosters

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla talks during a press conference in Belgium, April 23, 2021. John Thys /Pool via REUTERS

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Saturday that an annual COVID-19 vaccine would be preferable to more frequent booster shots in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Pfizer/BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be effective against severe disease and death caused by the heavily-mutated Omicron variant but less effective in preventing transmission.

With cases soaring, some countries have expanded COVID-19 vaccine booster programs or shortened the gap between shots as governments scramble to shore up protection.

In an interview with Israel’s N12 News, Bourla was asked whether he sees booster shots being administered every four to five months on a regular basis.

Related coverage

January 23, 2022 9:39 am
0

S.Korea Says Iran to Regain UN Vote After Delinquent Dues Paid With Frozen Funds

Iran is expected to regain its vote in the UN General Assembly after South Korea paid Tehran's delinquent dues to...

“This will not be a good scenario. What I’m hoping (is) that we will have a vaccine that you will have to do once a year,” Bourla said.

“Once a year — it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember.

“So, from a public health perspective, it is an ideal situation. We are looking to see if we can create a vaccine that covers Omicron and doesn’t forget the other variants and that could be a solution,” Bourla said.

Bourla has said Pfizer could be ready to file for approval for a redesigned vaccine to fight Omicron, and mass produce it, as soon as March.

Citing three studies, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that a third dose of an mRNA vaccine is key to fighting Omicron, providing 90% protection against hospitalization.

A preliminary study published by Israel’s Sheba Medical Center on Monday found that a fourth shot increases antibodies to even higher levels than the third, but was likely not enough to fend off Omicron. Nonetheless, a second booster was still advised for risk groups, Sheba said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.