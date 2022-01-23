Second Earthquake in 12 Hours Shakes Israel

i24 News – Early afternoon Sunday, an earthquake was felt in the north of Israel.

It is the second time in 12 hours that tremors were felt, after residents across Israel reported an earthquake in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first quake was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale, with the second slightly weaker, at 3.5.

There were no reports of casualties or tsunami warnings as a result of the two events.

Both tremors come two weeks after a magnitude 6.6 quake close to Cyprus rattled homes as a far away as Israel and neighboring countries.

Experts in Israel warn that the country is likely to experience a large-scale earthquake in the near future.