Fourth COVID Vaccine Shot Raises Resistance to Serious Illness for Over-60s: Israel

Concern Over Ontario, Canada Candidate Who Defended Naming Street After Nazi Naval Officer

Australian Jewish Group Calls for National Ban on Nazi Memorabilia After Latest Discovery at Antiques Market

Colleyville Hostage-Taker Was Fixated on Prominent New York Rabbi Before Attack

Head of Fund Founded by Anne Frank’s Father Says New Book on Family’s Betrayal ‘Full of Mistakes’

Israel Spends $9M More on Yad Vashem to Preserve Testimony From ‘Disappearing Generation’ of Survivors

UK Warns Russia Will Face Severe Sanctions If It Installs Ukraine ‘Puppet Regime’

Lebanon Must Not Be Platform for Hostility, Kuwaiti FM Says

Pfizer CEO Tells Israeli TV He Sees Annual COVID Vaccine Instead of Frequent Boosters

A Deep Dive Into Israeli Tech’s Record-Breaking Year

January 24, 2022 7:44 am
0

Fourth COVID Vaccine Shot Raises Resistance to Serious Illness for Over-60s: Israel

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Professor Jacov Lavee receives a fourth dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as part of a trial in Israel, as Health Ministry is considering offering the second booster to the elderly and immuno-compromised at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry also said the fourth dose, or second booster, made people over 60 twice as resistant to infection than those in the age group who received three shots of the vaccine.

A preliminary study published by Israel’s Sheba medical centre last Monday found that the fourth shot increases antibodies to even higher levels than the third but “probably” not to the point that it could completely fend off the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine to people over 60 earlier this month as Omicron swept the country.

The ministry said on Sunday the study it conducted with several major Israeli universities and the Sheba centre compared 400,000 people over 60 who received the second booster with 600,000 people in the age group who were given a third shot more than four months ago.

As elsewhere, Israel has seen COVID-19 cases spiral due to Omicron. But it has logged no deaths from the variant.

