January 25, 2022 8:48 am
0

Israel Mulls Offering 4th COVID Vaccine Dose to All Adults

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Izhak Mesfin, 44 years old, receives a third shot of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as country launches booster shots for over 30-year-olds, in Rishon Lezion, Israel August 24, 2021. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

An Israeli government advisory panel has recommended offering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults, on condition that at least five months have passed since they received the third or recovered from the illness, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Implementation of the measure, which would significantly expand eligibility now limited to the over-60s and other high-risk groups, is subject to approval by the ministry’s director-general.

It was not immediately clear when that might happen.

The ministry’s statement said the recommendation was made given findings that those who received a fourth shot were three-to-five times as protected against serious illness and twice as protected against infection, compared to the thrice-vaccinated.

