Jewish Groups Pen Letter Denouncing Violence in the West Bank

January 25, 2022 1:05 pm
Jewish Groups Pen Letter Denouncing Violence in the West Bank

avatar by i24 News

A view shows the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim in the West Bank, October 27, 2021 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – Several prominent Jewish-American organizations penned a letter on Tuesday to Israeli officials condemning violence in the West Bank.

The letter, addressed to Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, urges them to take “unequivocal action” to stop “ongoing terrorism and political violence committed by Jewish Israeli extremists in the West Bank against Palestinians, Israeli civilians, and soldiers.”

It was published by the Israel Policy Forum and signed by the Anti-Defamation League, Central Conference for American Rabbis, National Council of Jewish Women, and others.

The statement notes the damage done to Israel’s “image and relations with the United States government, American people, and American Jewry.”

This follows an incident last week where seven human rights activists were wounded near the West Bank village of Burin as they were helping Palestinian farmers plant trees in the area.

“We recognize that these acts are perpetrated by a small group of radicals. We also recognize that this is not a one-sided problem and that Israelis are also victims of ongoing and increasing attacks by Palestinians,” the letter states.

Attacks by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank rose by 50 percent in 2021, according to data compiled by the Times of Israel.

