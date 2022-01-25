SpaceIL and Parasol Foundation Launch NIS 1.5 Million Program to Boost Women in Space Industry

CTech – The Parasol Foundation and SpaceIL announced on Tuesday the launch of their new program, Parasol Foundation Women in SpaceIL, which will work to create new opportunities for women in the space tech industry by providing NIS 1.5 million ($471,800) in scholarships to female engineering students and graduates. The announcement comes as Israel kicks off Israeli Space Week, sponsored by the Ramon Foundation, the Israel Space Agency, and the Yuval Ne’eman Workshop for Science, Technology & Security at Tel Aviv University.

In addition, Ruth Parasol, a well-known space entrepreneur, along with her foundation, are contributing NIS 6.5 million ($2.1 million) to the Beresheet 2 lunar mission that is slated for 2024. The Parasol Foundation Women in SpaceIL Initiative will work to advance women’s participation in space programs. Female graduates of different engineering fields will be recruited to take part in the development of the Beresheet 2 spacecraft, and receive scholarships to further their research. The initiative also includes a project that will analyze the gender gap in space research and engineering in Israel.

Female engineers and scientists are invited to visit the program’s page on the SpaceIL website for further information on criteria and how they can apply for the program.

The Parasol Foundation was a contributor to the Beresheet 2019 moon mission, and also donates funds to empower women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields.

SpaceIL is a non-profit association, which became the first private entity in history in April 2019 to reach the Moon, as part of the Beresheet mission, thereby securing Israel’s position as the fourth country to ever touch down on the Moon with a lunar lander.

“I’m thrilled to be working with SpaceIL to open up new opportunities for talented women to contribute to global space advancements and get involved in Israel’s space endeavors. We’re offering fellowships to empower and inspire women to achieve their potential, and aim to create a lasting legacy,” said Ruth Parasol of the Parasol Foundation.

“The collaboration for the inclusion of women in the Israeli space industry is crucial. We adopted this inclusive approach in the Beresheet 1 mission, which contributed greatly to its execution and success,” noted Shimon Sarid, CEO of SpaceIL.