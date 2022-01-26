Wednesday, January 26th | 24 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Italian Police Apprehend Teenage Girls Behind Brutal Antisemitic Attack on 12-Year-Old Jewish Boy

FIFA Called on to Enforce Anti-Discrimination Rules After Soccer Players, Officials Display Anti-Israel Behavior

New Report Shines Light on Endemic Nature of Antisemitism in France

Presbyterian Clerk Doubles Down Against Israel, But His Critics Man the Barricades

Outspoken Journalist Calls for Dialogue Amid Hate and ‘Wokeism’

Could a Boric-Style Presidential Candidate Succeed In the United States?

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, We Continue the Work of Living

How ‘Never Again!’ Became ‘Never Mind’

Israel Home to 165,800 Holocaust Survivors, 90% Over Age 80

UAE Discussing Defense Upgrade After Houthi Attacks: Envoy to UN

January 26, 2022 10:21 am
0

Israeli Air Force Holds ‘Long-Range’ Strike Drill With F-15s

avatar by JNS.org

An Israeli F-35 aircraft is seen on a runway during ‘Blue Flag,’ an aerial exercise hosted by Israel with the participation of foreign air force crews, at the Ovda military air base, southern Israel, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

JNS.org – The Israeli Air Force held a drill to practice a long-range strike using a squadron of long-range F-15 fighter jets, Army Radio reported on Tuesday.

The sortie by the 69th Squadron was reportedly joined by IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin.

Army Radio cited the military as saying that the drill “sharpens the abilities and skills of aircrews against a range of threats in various arenas.”

The year 2022 has been designated as the year that the IAF prioritizes its long-range strike capabilities against Iran’s nuclear program sites at the top of its priority list, according to the military.

Related coverage

January 26, 2022 11:20 am
0

Israel Home to 165,800 Holocaust Survivors, 90% Over Age 80

i24 News – Israel is home to 165,800 Holocaust survivors, 90 percent of whom are over 80 years old, according...

The IAF is involved in detailed planning regarding intelligence, ammunition selections, aerial platforms and refueling capabilities.

In late November last year, Norkin told Channel 13 that the IAF is the “insurance policy” against Iran’s nuclear program.

“We’re the insurance policy; we make mistakes; we’re improving,” he said. “We’ll do whatever is required.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.