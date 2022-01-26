Wednesday, January 26th | 24 Shevat 5782

January 26, 2022 10:30 am
0

UNIFIL Patrol Comes Under Assault in South Lebanon Village; One Soldier Injured

avatar by JNS.org

UNIFIL peacekeepers drive in a vehicle in Naqoura, in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel, Oct. 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

JNS.org – UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel came under assault while on patrol in a village in southern Lebanon, a UN spokesperson said Tuesday, adding that one soldier sustained injuries.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti was quoted by L’Orient Today as saying that peacekeepers “on routine patrol were attacked west of the village of Ramyeh in south Lebanon after their cars were intercepted.”

Tenenti said unknown individuals “attacked two UNIFIL vehicles and stole a number of objects,” adding that “the Lebanese army was present on the scene and was able to eventually ease the tensions.”

The UNIFIL spokesperson stressed that “the Blue Helmets were not on private property but on a public road they usually take” as part of their framework of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 “to maintain stability in southern Lebanon.”

“Under Resolution 1701, UNIFIL enjoys complete freedom of movement and the right to patrol in its area of operations,” said the spokesperson.

The incident represents the second assault on UNIFIL personnel within a month.

On Jan. 5, unknown suspects assaulted a group of UNIFIL personnel in the Hezbollah-dominated village of Bint Jbeil. Attackers vandalized vehicles and stole official items, according to an Associated Press report that quoted a UN official.

Responding to the incident, UNIFIL called on Lebanese authorities to “investigate quickly and thoroughly, and prosecute all those responsible for these crimes.”

