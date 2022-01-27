Thursday, January 27th | 25 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jerusalem’s Holy Sites Carpeted in Rare Snow

‘Education Is the Vaccine Against Antisemitism’: UK Minister Holds Summit With Jewish Groups

Time to Fight Back: A New Avenue of Recourse for Victims of Antisemitism

US Charges Texas Man Who Sold Gun to Colleyville Synagogue Terrorist

Five-Year $70 Million Tech and Innovation Program for Arab Sector Launched by Ministry of Science, Innovation Authority

Unilever to Place Subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s Into Separate Division as Part of Restructuring

Italian Police Apprehend Teenage Girls Behind Brutal Antisemitic Attack on 12-Year-Old Jewish Boy

FIFA Called on to Enforce Anti-Discrimination Rules After Soccer Players, Officials Display Anti-Israel Behavior

New Report Shines Light on Endemic Nature of Antisemitism in France

Presbyterian Clerk Doubles Down Against Israel, But His Critics Man the Barricades

January 27, 2022 8:31 am
0

Jerusalem’s Holy Sites Carpeted in Rare Snow

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks through the snow near the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest prayer site on a snowy morning in Jerusalem’s Old City, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A rare heavy snowfall covered Jerusalem, some of northern Israel and hilly areas in the West Bank overnight into Thursday, shutting down roads and schools.

Worshippers had to trudge through inches of snow to reach the holy sites in Jerusalem’s walled Old City, including the snow-capped Dome of the Rock and the Western Wall.

Heavy snow is rare in the city, so children went out into the streets to watch the flakes falling and hurl snowballs at each other.

Abed Shabany, 39, took his two sons to play on a hill overlooking Jerusalem. As he reversed his Jeep through inches of slush, other parents kept themselves warm brewing coffee on gas canisters in their boots.

Related coverage

January 26, 2022 3:34 pm
0

Five-Year $70 Million Tech and Innovation Program for Arab Sector Launched by Ministry of Science, Innovation Authority

CTech – The Israel Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Israel Innovation Authority have launched an economic program...

“I haven’t seen anything like this for years,” he said. “There’s no school today so I’m just going around with the kids making snowmen and snowballs. I think it’s a good sign. It will be a good year, I hope.”

Municipality cherry-pickers were out in the city centre, sawing off broken and dangerous branches, with much less traffic on the roads than usual.

Police closed off several main highways leading to Jerusalem, and bus services inside the city were suspended.

Throughout the night, 210 snow ploughs worked to clear the city streets, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion told Israel Army Radio on Thursday morning. The snow piled up to a height of about 8 inches, according to Israeli media.

Before arriving in Jerusalem, the winter storm swept through the Mediterranean region, from Greece across Turkey and into Syria.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.