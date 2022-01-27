Thursday, January 27th | 25 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Portraits of Seven Holocaust Survivors Go on Display at Buckingham Palace

Mexican History Teacher Dismissed for Assigning Nazi Salutes in Class, Dressing Up as Hitler

Reporting for Reuters: Henriette Chacar Stated Israel Practices ‘Apartheid’ and Is ‘Built on Jewish Supremacy’

‘The Jews Have Not Surrendered’: Austria Apologizes for Nazi Crimes as Lapid Honors Grandfather Killed at Mauthausen Camp

Latest Synagogue Attack Should Awaken Christians to Stand with Their Jewish Neighbors

UK Jewish Groups Blast BBC’s ‘Whitewash Non-Apology’ for Report Defaming Victims of Antisemitic Attack

European Union Quietly Suspends Funding to Palestinian NGOs, Months After Criticizing Israel Over Terror Designation

Defending Anti-Jewish Hate and Calling for Violence at USC

Egyptian Islamic Reformers Still Face Prison Sentences

‘Never Again’? Really?

January 27, 2022 1:20 pm
0

Portraits of Seven Holocaust Survivors Go on Display at Buckingham Palace

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Buckingham Palace. Photo: Rept0n1x / Wikimedia Commons.

The portraits of seven Holocaust survivors that were commissioned by the Prince of Wales have gone on display at Buckingham Palace in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The portraits will be part of the Royal Collection Trust and will be on display as an exhibition titled “Seven Portraits: Surviving the Holocaust.” They will be shown at The Queens Gallery in Buckingham Palace until Feb. 13 before going on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, from March 17 to June 6.

The portraits are of Helen Aronson by Paul Benney, Manfred Goldberg by Clara Drummond, Lily Ebert by Ishbel Myerscough, Zigi Shipper by Jenny Saville, Arek Hersh by Massimiliano Pironti, Anita Lasker-Wallfisch by Peter Kuhfeld and Rachel Levy by Stuart Pearson Wright.

The subjects of the paintings, who are all now in their nineties and live in Britain, attended the unveiling of the portraits at Buckingham Palace earlier this week along with the artists, Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall.

“The portrait was just excellent, absolutely true to life. It has been such an experience,” said Aronson, who was among the roughly 750 people liberated from a Nazi-run ghetto in Poland, out of the 250,000 people who forced into the ghetto. She added, “I talked to the prince about life in the concentration camp and the exterminations. It is something that I didn’t talk about for a long time but I have gone on to have a very happy life. My family is everything to me.”

In the foreword for a catalogue accompanying the exhibition, Prince Charles, who is a patron of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, wrote, “these portraits represent something far greater than seven remarkable individuals. They stand as a living memorial to the six million innocent men, women, and children whose stories will never be told, whose portraits will never be painted.”

“They stand as a permanent reminder for our generation – and indeed, to future generations – of the depths of depravity and evil humankind can fall to when reason, compassion and truth are abandoned,” he noted.

The portraits will also be featured in a BBC2 documentary called “Survivors: Portraits of the Holocaust,” to be broadcast on Thursday night in the UK.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.