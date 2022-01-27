Portraits of Seven Holocaust Survivors Go on Display at Buckingham Palace

The portraits of seven Holocaust survivors that were commissioned by the Prince of Wales have gone on display at Buckingham Palace in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The portraits will be part of the Royal Collection Trust and will be on display as an exhibition titled “Seven Portraits: Surviving the Holocaust.” They will be shown at The Queens Gallery in Buckingham Palace until Feb. 13 before going on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, from March 17 to June 6.

The portraits are of Helen Aronson by Paul Benney, Manfred Goldberg by Clara Drummond, Lily Ebert by Ishbel Myerscough, Zigi Shipper by Jenny Saville, Arek Hersh by Massimiliano Pironti, Anita Lasker-Wallfisch by Peter Kuhfeld and Rachel Levy by Stuart Pearson Wright.

The subjects of the paintings, who are all now in their nineties and live in Britain, attended the unveiling of the portraits at Buckingham Palace earlier this week along with the artists, Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall.

“The portrait was just excellent, absolutely true to life. It has been such an experience,” said Aronson, who was among the roughly 750 people liberated from a Nazi-run ghetto in Poland, out of the 250,000 people who forced into the ghetto. She added, “I talked to the prince about life in the concentration camp and the exterminations. It is something that I didn’t talk about for a long time but I have gone on to have a very happy life. My family is everything to me.”