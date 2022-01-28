About the Attack in the Synagogue in Texas…

JNS.org – I was struck when reading commentaries on the Torah portion of the past week with its relevance to what happened in the synagogue in Texas the previous Shabbat. Although it contains the Ten Commandments, it is not named after Moses, who went up the mountain and brought the commandments to the people, but after his father-in-law, Yitro (Jethro). The opening verse tells us that Yitro heard something, though doesn’t indicate what it is that he heard.

Rabbinic sages suggest at least four distinct possibilities as to what he may have heard. The rabbis debate what he heard for two reasons: One is because the rabbis believe that as a result of what he heard, he stopped being a Midianite priest, converted and became Jewish. But another reason that this is important is because they wonder why it appears where it does in the text, as it is out of chronological order. Without going into too much detail, we read that he came to Moses prior to the giving of the Torah, yet a few verses later, it seems to contradict itself and says that he came to Moses after the Torah was given.

All of which gives rise to the question of why it is mentioned first and what does that have to do with what happened at the synagogue in a previously obscure, little-known town in Texas?

The medieval commentator Ibn Ezra explains that it is placed here at the beginning, even though it happened later, in order to follow on the heels of the previous chapter, where we read of the attack by the Amalekites on the Israelites upon their departure from Egypt. He writes: “The Torah places Yitro’s reaction to news of what he heard here because it provides a direct contrast to the previous section — the unprovoked hostility of the Amalekites to the people of Israel.”

Even several thousand years ago, there were two very different ways that the non-Jewish world responded to the Jews. There are those like Amalek who embody and characterize the enemies of the Jewish people, who attack and seek our demise or destruction, and there are those non-Jews like Yitro, who respect, honor and appreciate the Jewish people.